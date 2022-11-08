Letter: Vote Here

After a long campaign season, the election will end in just hours. Most people in Arizona have already voted by mail – by the weekend 39% of Democrat and 33% of Republican ballots had been received.

In Arizona where much of our future hinges on our water supply from the Colorado River, droughts, wildfires and breathable, clean air, you’d think everyone who is concerned about those things would jump at having their ballots counted. That concern doesn’t always translate to votes and unbelievably, nearly 13% of Arizona voters who are concerned about the environment did not vote in 2018 – the largest block of non-voters there is!

The good news is that when people who care about clean air, clean water and a livable future cast their ballots, we win elections. If you have a friend or child whose ballot is sitting on the kitchen counter – tell them we all need their vote. Our future depends on it.

Jane Conlin

Oro Valley