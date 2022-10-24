 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Hoffman for Strong Schools

  • Comments

When you read the candidate statements for Superintendent of Public Instruction you will find widely differing views of Arizona's public schools. Kathy Hoffman's statement presents a dedicated leader working together with community members, parents and students to build up our educational system. It includes key words such as: investing, respected, strong, welcoming, supporting, phenomenal educators. Tom Horne's statement presents a man obsessed with unfounded conspiracies, fear and distrust. It includes the key words: demolished, laziness, failure, brainwashing, propaganda. With views like these, it is hard to believe that any educator would be willing to work under Tom Horne. Our public schools are a vital service that can only improve our communities and society with positive, respectful leadership. If you value our public schools you will vote for Kathy Hoffman.

Monica Christensen

People are also reading…

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News