Letter: Vote Hoffman for Strong Schools

When you read the candidate statements for Superintendent of Public Instruction you will find widely differing views of Arizona's public schools. Kathy Hoffman's statement presents a dedicated leader working together with community members, parents and students to build up our educational system. It includes key words such as: investing, respected, strong, welcoming, supporting, phenomenal educators. Tom Horne's statement presents a man obsessed with unfounded conspiracies, fear and distrust. It includes the key words: demolished, laziness, failure, brainwashing, propaganda. With views like these, it is hard to believe that any educator would be willing to work under Tom Horne. Our public schools are a vital service that can only improve our communities and society with positive, respectful leadership. If you value our public schools you will vote for Kathy Hoffman.
Monica Christensen
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.