Letter: Vote Hoffman for Strong Schools

When you read the candidate statements for Superintendent of Public Instruction you will find widely differing views of Arizona's public schools. Kathy Hoffman's statement presents a dedicated leader working together with community members, parents and students to build up our educational system. It includes key words such as: investing, respected, strong, welcoming, supporting, phenomenal educators. Tom Horne's statement presents a man obsessed with unfounded conspiracies, fear and distrust. It includes the key words: demolished, laziness, failure, brainwashing, propaganda. With views like these, it is hard to believe that any educator would be willing to work under Tom Horne. Our public schools are a vital service that can only improve our communities and society with positive, respectful leadership. If you value our public schools you will vote for Kathy Hoffman.