 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Kuby/Kennedy for AZ Corp. Commission

  • Comments

Do you want clean air and water? Do you want your children and grandchildren to live in a Tucson that is not only doing something to lessen the effects of climate change but also is creating many more family wage jobs than we now have? Vote for Lauren Kuby and Sandra Kennedy--you get both these dynamic family and job centered candidates with your one vote!

Mike Carran's guest opinion was a relentless factual refutation of the fossil fuel dogma that Lea Marquez Peterson robotically spewed out. Peterson is the past; her guest opinion is the dogma of an era gone by and she is just flat out not properly responding to the climate change world we now all live in. We cannot dig, drill and burn our way out of climate change but that is exactly what Peterson sees as Tucson's future.

Kuby and Kennedy see the world differently. They see the future and not the past. Vote them into the Arizona Corporation Commission for a healthy, livable Tucson.

People are also reading…

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Election

My late mother was a life-long Republican; I doubt she ever voted outside the party. In 2016, she said she didn’t think she could vote for Tru…

Letter: Reason to be pro life

I am pro-life because I am against violence and abortion is one of the most violent acts against a human being. The fetus begins to feel pain …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News