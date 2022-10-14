Letter: Vote Kuby/Kennedy for AZ Corp. Commission

Do you want clean air and water? Do you want your children and grandchildren to live in a Tucson that is not only doing something to lessen the effects of climate change but also is creating many more family wage jobs than we now have? Vote for Lauren Kuby and Sandra Kennedy--you get both these dynamic family and job centered candidates with your one vote!

Mike Carran's guest opinion was a relentless factual refutation of the fossil fuel dogma that Lea Marquez Peterson robotically spewed out. Peterson is the past; her guest opinion is the dogma of an era gone by and she is just flat out not properly responding to the climate change world we now all live in. We cannot dig, drill and burn our way out of climate change but that is exactly what Peterson sees as Tucson's future.

Kuby and Kennedy see the world differently. They see the future and not the past. Vote them into the Arizona Corporation Commission for a healthy, livable Tucson.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley