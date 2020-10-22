 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote like our democracy depends on you!
View Comments

Letter: Vote like our democracy depends on you!

The claim that the United States political system is "a republic, not a democracy" is often found in conservative screeds to put down those concerned about threats to our democracy. Extremist Republicans, like LD11 State Representative Mark Finchem, allege that since the Founding Fathers did not design a pure democracy we cannot lay claim to its underlying principles.

Conservative extremists prefer to ignore that our democracy, like every other on earth, is a republic insofar as citizen voters choose elected officials to represent them; we are not ruled by nobles which the Founding Fathers feared. In Arizona, attempts by elected officials like Finchem to use the “republic, not democracy” mantra are cynical bids to suppress voters' rights and citizens' constitutionally permitted initiative and referendum processes when these efforts run contrary to the extremists' views.

In LD11, don't waste votes on extremist Republicans Mark Finchem or Bret Roberts. Vote for the candidate who actually believes in democracy—Felipe Perez, MD.

David Pearl

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News