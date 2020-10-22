Letter: Vote like our democracy depends on you!

The claim that the United States political system is "a republic, not a democracy" is often found in conservative screeds to put down those concerned about threats to our democracy. Extremist Republicans, like LD11 State Representative Mark Finchem, allege that since the Founding Fathers did not design a pure democracy we cannot lay claim to its underlying principles.
Conservative extremists prefer to ignore that our democracy, like every other on earth, is a republic insofar as citizen voters choose elected officials to represent them; we are not ruled by nobles which the Founding Fathers feared. In Arizona, attempts by elected officials like Finchem to use the “republic, not democracy” mantra are cynical bids to suppress voters' rights and citizens' constitutionally permitted initiative and referendum processes when these efforts run contrary to the extremists' views.
In LD11, don't waste votes on extremist Republicans Mark Finchem or Bret Roberts. Vote for the candidate who actually believes in democracy—Felipe Perez, MD.
David Pearl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
