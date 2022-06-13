Letter: Vote Nancy for Arizona

As a teacher who retired in November after teaching for 18 years at Tucson High Magnet School, I can bear witness to the fact that education is in crisis in this country. The pandemic brought long simmering issues of inequities, slashed budgets, underpaid school staff and stressed-out students to a boil. We need teachers who are living this experience in all levels of government to bring facts to debates about resolving this crisis.

I admire the commitment of my fellow Tucson High teacher, Nancy Gutierrez, who has volunteered to serve in the Arizona State House of Representative for LD18. I urge you to vote for her in the Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Democratic primary.

Nancy and I have been involved in many social struggles together over the years – including for Women’s Rights, RedForEd, and against gun violence. She is the real deal – an impassioned fighter whose voice we need in the Legislature.

Thanks for considering my request,

Marea Jenness

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

