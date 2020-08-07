Letter: Vote no for Marana's Prop 478

Re: the Aug. 1 article "New Marana 'plan' risks endangering nature, wildlife."
Thank you Peter Chesson for your August 1st opinion and analysis about the risk of Marana's development with Proposition 478. You gave a wonderful vision for Marana's growth to protect natural landscape and provide responsible opportunities for development. It's hopeful to think that Marana maturing into a model city recognized world wide.
Janet Summers
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!