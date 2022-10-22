Letter: Vote "NO" on Prop 309

Proposition 309 on the Arizona ballot is not about election integrity. It is about voter suppression.

Arizonans have had three decades of voting by mail-in ballot with 88% choosing to vote that way just this past August.

With Prop 309, Republican legislators want to require unnecessary identification making mail-in ballots more difficult, especially for seniors, low-income earners, and young adults. It could also expose Arizona voters to identity theft.

Join me in voting “NO” on Prop 309 and keep Arizona voting both secure and convenient for all of us.

Monica Manning

Foothills