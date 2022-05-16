 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote NO on Prop. 411

I just received yet another glossy advertisement in the mail urging me to vote Yes on Proposition 411. This mailing was paid for by "Tucsonans for Better, Safer Streets", which is actually a PAC (Political Action Committee), funded apparently through Ian McDowell of Sundt Construction. They say that Tucson will spend million of dollars on roads and road repairs "without raising taxes". But there is no magic money. What was supposed to be a temporary tax will be continued for another 10 years. I would rather leave the decisions about improving roads in the hands of properly elected council members, answerable to constituents, and holding truly open meetings to discuss funding.

Let's vote NO on Proposition 411 and do some thinking about the issues.

Margaret Goonan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

