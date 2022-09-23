Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement new laws. It’s a neat way to bypass the legislature that may not be acting quickly or in accordance with the wishes of the majority of our citizens.

Proposition 128 seeks to undo citizen power and cede this power back to the legislature “to amend, divert funds, or supersede an initiative enacted by the people of Arizona if it is found to contain illegal or unconstitutional language”. This sounds good, but there is no guarantee that the offending language is all that the legislature would fix and they have ability to gut propositions they don’t like.

The reason we have propositions is that legislature isn’t enacting laws to help the state move forward (school-funding anyone?). Giving them more power to edit citizen propositions is not the answer. Vote No on Proposition 128 this fall.

Stephen Caster

Oro Valley