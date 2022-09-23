 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

  • Comments

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement new laws. It’s a neat way to bypass the legislature that may not be acting quickly or in accordance with the wishes of the majority of our citizens.

Proposition 128 seeks to undo citizen power and cede this power back to the legislature “to amend, divert funds, or supersede an initiative enacted by the people of Arizona if it is found to contain illegal or unconstitutional language”. This sounds good, but there is no guarantee that the offending language is all that the legislature would fix and they have ability to gut propositions they don’t like.

The reason we have propositions is that legislature isn’t enacting laws to help the state move forward (school-funding anyone?). Giving them more power to edit citizen propositions is not the answer. Vote No on Proposition 128 this fall.

People are also reading…

Stephen Caster

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: Debate

I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.”

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News