Letter: Vote No on Proposition 209

The deceptively named "Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act" would have broad and extremely harmful outcomes for tenants and landlords, because it eliminates a creditor's ability to garnish wages. Currently at 15-25% of a paycheck, the new law would effectively reduce paycheck garnishment to 0% for debtors earning under $20.78/hour, which is almost half of all workers. As landlords, our biggest challenge is tenants that destroy our homes. We have suffered over $30,000 in damages in 2 years. Landlords pass through property damage losses in the form of higher rents. Shouldn't bad tenants be held accountable for their actions? 209 would effectively remove all of a landlord's civil protections under the law, making debt uncollectible. If 209 passes, many landlords will sell their properties because they will become unprofitable. Those that hang on will have to significantly raise rents. This law will make the ongoing affordable rental housing shortage much worse. Protect your pocketbook, freedom of choice, and quality of life, by voting No on Proposition 209.