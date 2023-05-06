We The People should not be forced to pay higher electric bills to finance the Mayor's pet projects, nor to subsidize homeowners in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods because they don't wish to be “burdened” by seeing overhead power lines.

If the Mayor thinks these “green initiatives” are supported by the People, then they should be presented on their own merits in a separate proposition. Similarly, if the Sam Hughes neighborhood association wants to have the power lines in Sam Hughes Neighborhood buried, then they should shoulder the cost—not the entire population of TEP customers.

Both the short title, and the brief description of what Prop. 412 entails are carefully worded to deceive voters into thinking this is just a routine renewal of the existing TEP franchise agreement. In reality, Prop. 412 creates a brand new franchise agreement which will result in higher costs for EVERYONE—including those who can least afford it!

Please join me in voting NO on Proposition 412.

William Cohen

Midtown