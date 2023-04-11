The Agreement increases costs to our Community with no binding performance or tangible benefits, it does not address the legally declared Climate Emergency Crises, needs more work. Although other lower total cost alternatives are available TEP Plans to continue to generate harmful emissions with coal/natural gas, use 5 Billion gallons/year of precious and expensive aquifer water, for another decade and then generate 34% of electricity with natural gas. Per EPA, methane released when natural gas is mined traps 25x more heat in the atmosphere, increasing temperatures that reduce local rainfall while increasing electricity usage, TEP revenues. After approval, Council members have held/are holding meetings to review unanswered questions and have identified several significant options that provide assured benefit to our community. The current agreement is active for 2 more years, why the rush to enable TEP to continue to increase instead of requiring them to decrease Community damages and costs?