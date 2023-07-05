Remember the winter storms of 1983 when there were horse barns tumbling down the swollen Rillito? A two story office building east of First Avenue collapsed into the expanding river and had to be demolished. Monsoon rains frequently make Rudasill Rd. impassable because of deep water running across the road between First Ave. and Oracle Rd. The golf course on the south side of Rudasill functions as a river delta, converting a river to acres of swamp. The course survives.

There are places where the Pima wash is as narrow as 60 feet. Centuries of flow have carved 15 foot high walls which channel the monsoon flows. Much of the sandy soil north of Rudasill has been developed, now presenting to storms countless square miles of nonabsorbent roofs and pavement. They deflect rain, sending it via smaller washes and storm sewers to the Pima wash.

Building 320 houses and apartments in a delta? Sounds perilous. P and Z, VOTE NO!

Clyde Robinson

Foothills