Letter: VOTE NONE OF THE ABOVE

As a registered Independent voter, I am appalled at the astounding lack of capable candidates nominated by either of the major parties. In at least four major races, I find only party slaves and fringe believers, from both the left and the right. What this state really needs is a constitutional amendment requiring each political race to have a choice for “None Of The Above”. This would then require a new election for that office – without the candidates non-selected. Maybe that would wake up the politicians to nominate candidates who have in mind the best interests of the people, not the party.

David Germain

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

