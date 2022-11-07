Letter: Vote on economic issues

Consider these verifiable facts:

• 158 out of 212 House Republicans have called for slashing and privatizing Social Security and ending Medicare.

• Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that if Republicans win control of the House the GOP will use raising the debt limit as leverage to force spending cuts, including deep probable cuts to Medicare and Social Security.

In other words, Republicans have stated their official economic platform: they want to throw retirees like your father and grandmother under the poverty bus, and if Biden won’t go along, they will shut down the government and sabotage the recovering economy.

Is that what you want? If not, vote for Grijalva, Engel or O’Halleran in your Congressional District, Kelly in the US Senate Race, and all the statewide and down-ballot Democratic candidates. If you think it’s okay to go back to the pre-FDR days, when millions of seniors lived in privation, vote for their Republican opponents, by all means.

Jim Christ

East side