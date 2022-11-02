Letter: Vote school board incumbents out

In the last 2 months there has been many letters puffing up local school board incumbents and very few in support of those candidates wishing to improve parent involvement in the decision-making process. These letters are what they decry, misinformation.

Remember these current board members shut down your schools for months when kids were not at significant risk. They wouldn’t allow you to speak your mind at Board meetings and called police when you insisted on being heard. They kept masks on when science clearly showed them unnecessary. They probably want to require Covid vaccinations even if they are unnecessary and potentially dangerous to these age groups.

Local school boards need people who will listen no matter how uncomfortable the subject may be. Currently they are echo chambers with a very progressive slate that is harmful to our children. Don’t be afraid to vote these intransigent incumbents out!

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley