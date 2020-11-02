 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote Tiffany Shedd for Congress on Election Day
This past summer I worked as an intern for Tiffany Shedd and I firmly believe she is the best choice to represent our sprawling district.

Character is a question that is at the heart of this election, and Tiffany’s character is a good one. She is hard-working, understands the intricacies of the many issues faced by one of the largest congressional districts in the country and is kind.

She and her team work hard to earn the votes of Arizonans, holding town halls, meeting with voters all across the district and listening to non-tradition Republican voters and officials. She understands the issues facing AZ-01, with a good expertise about all the topics that face members of Congress. Lastly, she is kind, making me a part of her large family, and treating me as much more than just a kid interested in politics with too much time on his hands.

For all these reasons, I hope you vote for Tiffany Shedd on Tuesday.

Alexander Diaz

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

