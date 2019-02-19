I want to thank you for making me look back to the February 10 Non Sequitur comic strip to find the “vulgar” word you said was so bad that you had to cancel the comic strip. After much searching, I finally found it. If you think that word is so bad, you must not watch cable TV, talk with young adults, or even to your 11 year old son. That vulgar word is so common now that I can't imagine anyone being offended by it. Move into the 21st century, whether or not you like it, that word is now in common use.
I won't threaten to cancel my subscription over this; I'm old enough to still enjoy reading a local paper newspaper each morning. But we already have a would-be dictator in the White House, and we don't need a dictator editor in our newspaper. How about a vote on keeping Non Sequitur.
William Holcombe
Southeast side
