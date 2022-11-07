Letter: Vote to Protect Voting Rights for Native Communities Like Mike

As a Tohono O’odham Tribal Councilmember, I see firsthand how Native Americans are particularly vulnerable to restrictive voting laws, but it’s understandable that people outside of Tribal land would be ignorant to the many obstacles we face in exercising our freedom to vote.

Obstacles like our communities being rural and often having poor infrastructure, requiring some of us to travel upwards of 50 miles to cast our ballots; or that our Tribal IDs do not have addresses listed, making them unacceptable under certain voter ID laws. It is, however, unacceptable that lawmakers would legislate with such ignorance, and would ignore our pleas to end this disenfranchisement.

Unfortunately, the Republican party has made its intention clear. For them, losing is too big a price to pay for democracy. They have already passed a slate of voting restrictions that harm Native Americans. With just 14 days until the election, I implore my fellow Arizonans to choose candidates who will fight for our freedoms no matter what.

Arthur Wilson

Three Points