Letter: Vote to save democracy not autocracy

An Aug 25th letter stated that conservative voters should vote for Republican candidates even if they don’t like them because they would get 80% of what they want. The majority of Republican voters don’t support 80% of what the current Republican Party and these extreme Arizona candidates Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Mark Finchem, and Abraham Hamadeh are pushing. Most Republicans support the right to vote, access to abortion and birth control; they believe in funding public education (limiting school vouchers), cheaper prescription drugs, common sense reform in immigration, gun, and tax laws (rich pay their share), and most importantly the protection of our democracy. A vote for these extreme Republican Candidates is a vote to replace our democracy with an autocratic government. These candidates are outwardly campaigning for this.