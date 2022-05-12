Letter: Vote Yes on Prop 411

As the Student Body President of the U of A I find myself supporting Prop 411. I was born and raised right here in the Southside so I’m too familiar with the quality of roads. Heck, even independent road engineers rated 85% of Tucson’s residential streets as poor or in failing condition. When I talk to some of my fellow wildcats, they share these same concerns as well. Especially as the U of A has seen an uptick in pedestrian accidents. There were 88 deaths in 2021 alone, many happening near campus. In addition to fixing every neighborhood street, Prop 411 will invest $150 million over ten years in safety improvements that will help ensure that streets are safe and accessible to all. I dream of a Tucson where University students are safe while using our roads whether they are walking, biking, or driving and a Tucson where you will feel safe doing the same. Vote YES on Prop 411 and let’s make that a reality.