 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Yes on Prop 411

  • Comments

As the Student Body President of the U of A I find myself supporting Prop 411. I was born and raised right here in the Southside so I’m too familiar with the quality of roads. Heck, even independent road engineers rated 85% of Tucson’s residential streets as poor or in failing condition. When I talk to some of my fellow wildcats, they share these same concerns as well. Especially as the U of A has seen an uptick in pedestrian accidents. There were 88 deaths in 2021 alone, many happening near campus. In addition to fixing every neighborhood street, Prop 411 will invest $150 million over ten years in safety improvements that will help ensure that streets are safe and accessible to all. I dream of a Tucson where University students are safe while using our roads whether they are walking, biking, or driving and a Tucson where you will feel safe doing the same. Vote YES on Prop 411 and let’s make that a reality.

Patrick Robles

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Letter: Death on Tucson's Roadways

Yesterday on the 7500 block of E. Speedway I came to a halt as a red light flashed to allow a TFD engine onto the roadway. Four cars behind me…

Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we bu…

Letter: Red Light Cameras

Tim Steller lists all the negative about red-light cameras and then says we need to get them back in Tucson. I guess doing the same thing over…

Letter: Karen Taylor Robson

Ms Robson has never had a government job, especially an Arizona government job. This is obvious from her campaign advertising in which she pro…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News