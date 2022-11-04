 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote your conscience

To my Republican friends.

Now might be a good time to do some soul searching.

I imagine you have heard or seen the video clip of Kari Lake speaking about Paul Pelosi.

She makes a joke of the brutal physical assault on Paul to get cheap laughs.

All Paul gets is serious injuries.

Is Kari Lake someone you really want to become Governor, protecting and caring for all residents of Arizona?

I think not! She is an alabaster Queen, coldhearted, uncaring and a vicious person.

Think of how you would want ANYONE to respond to an attack on your family, neighbors, friends or any other human being.

Certainly not how Kari Lake responded. She is not fit to be Governor.

Rob Morton

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

