Letter: Vote your pocketbook
Vote your Pocketbook!

If you are worried about your budget consider:

In December 2017 when the tax bill was signed, an analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation (it includes Republicans) showed:

Federal taxes will increase every two years beginning in 2021. By 2027, everyone with incomes of $75,000 and under —65 percent of taxpayers — will face a higher tax rate in 2027 than in 2019.

The same analysis showed those with annual income of $20,000 to $30,000 would owe an extra $365 next year.

If you make over $1 million dollars, your taxes will be 2.3% lower, saving you about $64,000 per year.

Unless the Democrats win a majority in the House and Senate and the presidency, these tax increases, already legislated, will go into effect.

Vote Biden, Kelly, Kirkpatrick and Grijalva.

Christine Flanagan

West side

