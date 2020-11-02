Letter: Vote your pocketbook

Vote your Pocketbook!
If you are worried about your budget consider:
In December 2017 when the tax bill was signed, an analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation (it includes Republicans) showed:
Federal taxes will increase every two years beginning in 2021. By 2027, everyone with incomes of $75,000 and under —65 percent of taxpayers — will face a higher tax rate in 2027 than in 2019.
The same analysis showed those with annual income of $20,000 to $30,000 would owe an extra $365 next year.
If you make over $1 million dollars, your taxes will be 2.3% lower, saving you about $64,000 per year.
Unless the Democrats win a majority in the House and Senate and the presidency, these tax increases, already legislated, will go into effect.
Vote Biden, Kelly, Kirkpatrick and Grijalva.
Christine Flanagan
West side
