Letter: Voter Apathy
Letter: Voter Apathy

Re: the Nov. 10 article "Tucson's low turnout shows election change still needed."

I don't always agree with Tim Steller but I do always read his column and today I agree with him 100%! People who either don't care about things like council members, minimum wage, etc. or are just too lazy to pick up a pen and fill out a ballot should be ashamed! only 31.7% of people eligible to vote actually did it? That's pathetic! I agree with Tim something needs to change!

Frank Brown

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

