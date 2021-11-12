Letter: Voter Apathy

Re: the Nov. 10 article "Tucson's low turnout shows election change still needed."
I don't always agree with Tim Steller but I do always read his column and today I agree with him 100%! People who either don't care about things like council members, minimum wage, etc. or are just too lazy to pick up a pen and fill out a ballot should be ashamed! only 31.7% of people eligible to vote actually did it? That's pathetic! I agree with Tim something needs to change!
Frank Brown
East side
