Letter: Voter Apathy

Apathy or nonchalance about voting this year will really hurt our democracy. Throwing up your hands at the latest crazy or dangerous proposals coming from the Arizona Legislature will do no good. We must change the majorities and high offices to exclude radical, conspiracy driven and undemocratic actions and laws. It's time to limber up your voting skills. Decide that your vote will matter and that in our current environment voting is extra important. Check your registration status, decide whom to vote for and most importantly what political caucus they will join. Decide how, when and where to vote. Your voice and your vote, and those of your friends, family and neighbors, are more important than ever.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

