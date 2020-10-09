Letter: Voter-approved RTA role clarified

Responding to a letter, the Citizens Accountability for Regional Transportation (CART) Committee of the Regional Transportation Authority would like to clarify information about the RTA.
In addition to transit, safety, economic and environmental projects, the RTA plan includes 35 roadway projects that are multimodal, including funding for bike lanes, sidewalks, drainage improvements, landscaping and public art. Downtown Links will be a 30-mph roadway with extensive landscaping and multiple bike and pedestrian facilities.
The RTA plan, overwhelmingly approved by Pima County voters in 2006, has invested more than $1.2 billion to meet regional goals of improving safety, congestion, multimodal options and connections. This has led to an additional $1 billion of public/private sector investments.
The RTA is the largest annual funder of regional projects. As its citizens’ advisory committee develops a new citizen-driven plan (RTAnext.com), the RTA will conduct extensive public input to review projects submitted by member jurisdictions. The RTA funds projects, while member jurisdictions design, plan and construct approved projects with further public input.
Armando Rios Jr.
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
