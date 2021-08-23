Letter: Voter Confidence

I’ve been reading about various elected officials in Arizona trying to justify their blatant voter suppression tactics as, “restoring confidence in the election system.” You know what would really restore a little confidence in our political system? If those elected officials would stop vilifying their opponents, lying to the public and insulting the intelligence of their constituents.
I remain doubtful that will happen, but I’d settle for them not purposefully trying to destroy democracy.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.