Letter: Voter disengagement

It’s finally happened. I know my vote won’t matter. I’ve read the Candidate Statements for District 16, of which I’m now a resident thanks to redistricting. I’d need to live in Casa Grande or Maricopa to have any representation. I doubt the candidates care or even know they have constituents in Tucson. And don’t get me started on one Statement which starts with “The Republican Party platform is exceptional because it is biblical.” I thought it was bad enough being in the District “represented “ by Mark Finchem and Vince Leach but who knew it could get worse. Thanks Redistricting Committee for taking a 70 year resident of Tucson out of her community.