Letter: VOTER FRAUD: REPUBLICAN QUICKSAND

John Kavanagh (R-23) said he believes “everybody shouldn’t be voting”. There are at least 13 bills in the state legislature that attempt to do just that.
Republicans say they want to regain Arizona voters’ trust in Democracy. The solution is simple: Republican leaders need to publicly admit that no significant voter fraud was found in the 2020 election.
Instead, Republicans have created their own bog of quicksand. The more they struggle to discredit 2020 ballots, the more they fail, and they sink deeper and deeper. They prove repeatedly that the election was free and fair, with dismissed lawsuits, fruitless audits, and multiple investigations.
Before these bills are given consideration, we must demand an accounting of how many fraudulent votes would have been eliminated in 2020 had these measures been in place, as well as the cost of implementation. If they add more regulation and cost to the voter or election officials, without any quantifiable benefit to election integrity, then the bills should be withdrawn
Cindy Doklan
Downtown
