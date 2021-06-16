 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voter I.D. on Ballot
View Comments

Letter: Voter I.D. on Ballot

  • Comments

There has been much discussion on voting fraud and how to be sure each ballot comes from a duly registered voter. In April of 2020 I received a "Voter Notification" card from Pima County that included the numbers for the districts, Congressional, Legislative, Supervisor, and School, in which I am registered to vote. It also gave me an I.D. number, my very own I.D. number. If we need more than a signature on a mailed election ballot to identify who filled out that ballot, why can't that I.D. number be used? Matching numbers would certainly be easier than trying to determine if the signatures match! And that number would be unlikely to provide the means to invade the voter's privacy.

Judith Holley

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Our Water Tucson

As a Ward 6 City Council candidate who is passionate about innovative policy-making that meaningfully prioritizes sustainability and equity, I…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News