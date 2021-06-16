Letter: Voter I.D. on Ballot

There has been much discussion on voting fraud and how to be sure each ballot comes from a duly registered voter. In April of 2020 I received a "Voter Notification" card from Pima County that included the numbers for the districts, Congressional, Legislative, Supervisor, and School, in which I am registered to vote. It also gave me an I.D. number, my very own I.D. number. If we need more than a signature on a mailed election ballot to identify who filled out that ballot, why can't that I.D. number be used? Matching numbers would certainly be easier than trying to determine if the signatures match! And that number would be unlikely to provide the means to invade the voter's privacy.
Judith Holley
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.