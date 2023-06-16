I encourage letter to the editor writers and readers to send their views to Arizona legislators as well. This morning, I sent the following email to all ranking Arizona Republican senators and representatives . Simply go to Arizona Legislature online, select Senate or House, go to Members, and send your pasted copy to ranking members. Bolded "positions" follow these legislator's names.

Your party's incessant efforts restricting Arizona voting rights continues. The most recent effort, SCR1015, requires a 10% threshold of signatures in ALL 30 legislative districts, aiming to impair voters' rights to redirect faulty legislation through voter initiatives. Your elected position in the legislature should not allow you to ignore voters and their views once elected, a pattern all too common in the Arizona political arena. Please stop these efforts to limit voter initiative freedoms and rights, and instead focus on the critical issues facing Arizona, such as homelessness, water issues, sustainable funding for public education, and the myriad of matters that impact Arizonans on a daily basis.