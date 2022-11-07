Letter: Voter Intimidation

I am a 70-year-old grandmother and proud Arizonan voter. I was disgusted to see armed and fully masked people surveilling, a form of voter intimidation, across from Voting Drop Boxes in Maricopa County as voters dropped off their ballots. And taking pictures of voter license plates? These cowards, unwilling to even show their faces, were wearing body armor and strapped with guns. Reminded me of the armed Russian military "escorting" Ukrainians to vote recently. Arizona voting intimidators are taking a page out of Putin's playbook. Shame on these voting intimidators in our state. Voter intimidation is still illegal here.