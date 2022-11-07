 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voter Intimidation

I am a 70-year-old grandmother and proud Arizonan voter. I was disgusted to see armed and fully masked people surveilling, a form of voter intimidation, across from Voting Drop Boxes in Maricopa County as voters dropped off their ballots. And taking pictures of voter license plates? These cowards, unwilling to even show their faces, were wearing body armor and strapped with guns. Reminded me of the armed Russian military "escorting" Ukrainians to vote recently. Arizona voting intimidators are taking a page out of Putin's playbook. Shame on these voting intimidators in our state. Voter intimidation is still illegal here.

Betsy McMillan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

