Letter: Voter Intimidation

Intimidators, Stand Down! You're screwing things up for everyone. How?

First, You are at risk. Whether or not you are acting legally, you could eventually piss off someone . Your buddies in the nearby car will be helpless to protect youe. It won't be me, but you better think about it.

Second, if you're successful in getting the Republicans elected, you're laying groundwork for the Democrats to cry "stolen election" and do to you what you did to the Democrats for the last two years. Ironic, isn't it?

To Kari Lake and her bunch: Call off the goons. They're not doing you any good. Is this really how you want to win? Is the legacy you want for you?

To everyone: Don't be afraid to vote. The colonists died for the right to vote. Vote early by mail. Vote at polling places on election day. Vote.

Robert Kruse

Northeast side