Letter: Voter List Purge

According to the Star’s article earlier this week, Brnovich says voters must vote in at least one out of four elections in a 2 year period in order to remain eligible to automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
But the new law says a voter will be removed from the early voting list if the voter does not vote in ALL primary and general elections (with a federal or city candidate) in the two year period.
If the law does not say what it was intended to say, then Brnovich should request the Court to overturn the law so the Legislature can fix it.
Rep. Kavanagh’s statement that this law protects quality of votes smacks of the voter literacy tests prevalent in the Jim Crow era. I doubt Kavanagh is questioning the quality of the votes of misinformed conspiracy theorists or the votes supporting trump’s Big Lie.
Lisa Wolfe
North side
