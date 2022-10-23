Letter: Voter Registration

I was very active in local politics in the '80's when I was a much younger man. I was active with campaigns, did a lot of canvassing and was a voter registrar. In those days you had to go to the recorders office and go through a little instruction course before you could register people. We would fill out the forms for them and turn them in. And if I am not mistaken, at the time, if you failed to vote in the General Election every other year, your registration would be purged and you would have to re-register if you wanted to vote in subsequent elections. That way, people who had moved, or died, would not be on the voter roles any longer and time would not be wasted on them by candidates or whomever was working off of registration lists. A biennial purge these days might help to allay some of the paranoia some of our "red" population has with regard to dead people voting, etc.