Letter: Voter Suppression Advances

The Arizona Legislature is now poised to pass a large set of voter suppression bills along party- line votes. These bills would purge as many as 200,000 voters from the Permanent Early Voter List, reduce the number of voting days, impose tougher ID requirements, and create new impediments to voter registration drives, while not addressing any meaningful issues of election security. They are about suppressing democracy and consolidating power.
Please voice strong opposition to these voter suppression bills that have passed through committee and are approaching a floor vote. Especially if you vote in Legislative Districts 11 and 14, your Republican Senator and Representatives need to know that constituents are paying attention.
Please call them now: District 11 - Leach (602)926-3106; Roberts (602)926-3158; Finchem (602)926-3122. District 14 - Gowan (602)926-5154; Griffin (602)926-5895; Nutt (602)926-4852. For email, go here: azleg.gov/memberroster. We’re on a slippery slope. Let’s protect our Democracy
Elizabeth Lyons
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.