 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voter Suppression Being Perpetrated Against Navajo Nation
View Comments

Letter: Voter Suppression Being Perpetrated Against Navajo Nation

Secretary Hobbs,

It is your job to be aware of any and all issues impacting voter access to full participation in the democratic process. Saying there is not enough time to address postal service issues affecting the Navajo Nation is a lame excuse for not doing your job. You have been in office since January 2019. You have had plenty of time to act. I, along with many individuals, would gladly train to be an unpaid postal carrier- and drive my own car if needed- to support Indigenous and rural communities as they assert their voting rights. The issues our communities face require a collective community response.

I will be clear that I am a registered Democrat. I do not choose sides in matters- such as voting- that are non-partisan. You were elected to ensure and protect voting rights in Arizona.

K. Davis

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Local-issues

Letter: Prop 208

Proposition 208 is an attempt to increase funding for K-12 education in Arizona by increasing taxes on the wealthy. A recent article opposing …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News