Letter: Voter Suppression Being Perpetrated Against Navajo Nation

Secretary Hobbs,
It is your job to be aware of any and all issues impacting voter access to full participation in the democratic process. Saying there is not enough time to address postal service issues affecting the Navajo Nation is a lame excuse for not doing your job. You have been in office since January 2019. You have had plenty of time to act. I, along with many individuals, would gladly train to be an unpaid postal carrier- and drive my own car if needed- to support Indigenous and rural communities as they assert their voting rights. The issues our communities face require a collective community response.
I will be clear that I am a registered Democrat. I do not choose sides in matters- such as voting- that are non-partisan. You were elected to ensure and protect voting rights in Arizona.
K. Davis
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
