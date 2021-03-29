Letter: Voter suppression bills in the AZ legislature

The AZ legislature is currently working to make Arizona resident's vote harder to cast and to disrupt what has been the most successful mail in voting system in the US, the PEVL.
The Republican legislators seem to miss the point that many Republicans love this system and that there has been no evidence of any problems with it in the past 2 decades.
Please contact your legislators and the Governor and oppose these unnecessary changes to our right to vote.
Maureen Borland
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.