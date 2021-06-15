Letter: Voter suppression in AZ

At least 5 voter suppression bills passed in at least one chamber of the AZ State Legislature, all by Republican legislators. These bills could soon be state law. The aim of these laws is to make it difficult to vote. Disempowering voters is how a minority party consolidates their own power and wealth at the expense of the citizenry.
It’s crucial that Arizonans do their part to ensure their right to vote is not squashed when laws are enacted to restrict voting. What choice do we have?
Just as it is crucial that you pay your bills on time, go to your job every day, and feed your children, protecting your right to vote must not be lost in the bureaucratic maze that Republicans are now creating.
As a citizenry, we must educate and help each other to counter this repression.
Please contact your representatives and insist that they reject voter suppression legislation.
Linda Dugan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.