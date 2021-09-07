 Skip to main content
Letter: Voter Suppression Petitions
Letter: Voter Suppression Petitions

Like other red states, in 2021 Arizona’s Republican Legislature passed a number of “election integrity” laws. But the real purpose and impact of those laws is to suppress voter participation, especially by minorities. Three of the recently passed laws, SB1819, HB 2569 and SB 1485 are especially egregious. SB 1819 will effectively make secret ballots impossible. HB 2569 bars any private funding to assist election officials, which will negatively impact the Navajo nation and other underserved communities. SB 1485 will purge voters from the Permanent Early Voting list. It is important to sign petitions to get these laws on the 2022 ballot so we, the citizens of Arizona, can ensure that voting rights in our state are not restricted. You can find information about where to sign by doing an internet search for “petition signing in Pima County” or check in front of your local library where several different groups have set up signing tables. Petitions must completed by September 28.

Karen Harris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

