Letter: Voter Suppression

I keep wondering what devious and outlandish proposals will come from Republicans to try to suppress voters. To my surprise, horror and dismay, I read in the Star that Rep. Bolick of Phoenix is proposing a law that would let the Legislature overturn presidential election results even after the count has been certified by the governor and secretary of state if they are unhappy with the election results. This is outrageous. What would be the point of having an election? Our constitutional right to vote is precious and is critical to American democracy. This cannot be allowed to happen. Please remember this at the polls and vote these unAmericans out of office.
Deane Ford
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.