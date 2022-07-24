 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voters Need To Hear Governor Candidates Climate Change Agendas

Poll after poll shows most Americans are worried about climate change (New York Times poll, 65%) It’s understandably hard to wrap your head around cataclysmic weather and know what to do about it, but that’s what our politicians are supposed to do for us.

The latest Yale Poll shows that over 80% of Pima County residents believe climate change is happening--- one of the highest county percentages nationally. The next governor will lead Arizona’s climate action. Where do our candidates stand?

To those candidates who have said something/anything about climate change Thank You and Please Say More. We cannot afford to ignore this issue. I don’t see anything on this issue in the bullet points from Karrin Robson. She needs to speak up and speak loudly about climate change. You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. That’s from Bob Dylan and it speaks volumes today.

Vote Climate!

Rick Rappaport, Volunteer for Tucson Citizens Climate Lobby

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

