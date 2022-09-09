 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voting and the Environment

Dear Editor,

I love living in the Sonoran Desert, and if you do too, it is critical we vote for leaders and ballot measures that support decisive action on climate change. I am concerned about the drought, extreme fire weather, and severe heat waves that we are experiencing in the west and how this impacts our health, our ability to sustainably live in a desert, and the livelihood of all who dwell here - humans, creatures of all forms, and plants alike.

We can use our voice and our vote this election season to protect our climate. First, confirm your voter registration by going to Pima County Recorder website; second, study what is on the ballot ahead of time so you can make an informed vote.

Love where you live by voting as if your life depended on it because it does!

Lori Bryant, Climate Ambassador, Blessed Tomorrow

