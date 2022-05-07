Letter: Voting bills -- If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It!

The 2020 election was the most secure election in history. Mail-in ballots were secure. Even Governor Ducey touted his long history of smooth mail-in voting in Arizona. So why do we need 3 bills to correct a non-existent problem? I have read the article in the April 27 edition and am very confused about what they want. I figure if we had a safe election in 2020, we do not need these bills. I will probably be voting NO. It seems this is an overkill agenda by one party. I lived in Colorado for 40 years and never saw this type of issue there. We had to pay for postage on our mail-in ballots if we didn’t drop them off at drop sites. Talk about a deterrent for voting! Arizona is lucky to have postage-paid mail-in ballots.