Letter: Voting by mail is easy and safe
One of the many benefits my wife and I experienced after moving from Virginia to Tucson two years ago is that Arizona makes it easy for all registered voters to sign up to receive their ballots in the mail. We’ve found the mail-in ballot system to be convenient and effective, and are certainly taking advantage of it this year—even more so due to the uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 virus.

Numerous studies have shown virtually no fraud or improprieties associated with voting by mail. Every state that offers it has instituted multiple safeguards using human oversight and technology to ensure the process works effectively.

In Arizona, voting by mail could not be easier. Simply go to www.servicearizona.com, click on “Voter Registration” and answer some basic questions such as name, address and party affiliation. You will then be placed on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) to receive your ballot by mail.

John Covert

Northeast side

