Letter: Voting by mail is the way to go

Arizonans, regardless of party affiliation, vote early. Voting by mail in Arizona is a trusted process and has increased in popularity for many years.
Seeing other states struggle is frightening. Why?
The health issues surrounding COVID-19 have forced states to ramp up their early voting options. Many states have never experienced our numbers of early ballots.
Processing hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots is an extremely complex process. But in Arizona, that process has developed and improved over time.
States going from very few to many thousands of "absentee" ballots will experience growing pains. They do not have the level of experience that Arizona has.
Request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the Primary Election. Don’t put your health or the health of thousands of poll workers in jeopardy. It’s easy. Just call the Pima County Recorder's Office - 520-724-4350.
Don’t let scary stories from other states keep you from voting by mail. Arizona’s system is safe, secure, and fair.
Kim Challender
Southeast side
