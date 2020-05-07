Letter: Voting by mail

The Chairman of the Pima County Republican Party is saying we should not have a complete mail in ballot. The law allows Arizonans to be on the Permanent Early Voter list. Republican lawmakers have tried to purge this list. Are they really concerned about voting?
The argument is voter turnout is lower with mail ballots. There is no evidence presented to support his statement. The Arizona Secretary of State’s website shows that in presidential elections since 2000, the percent of registered voters is slightly higher than 74% in all the years except 2008 when it was 77%. Where is the decline?
One argument is if I can go to the grocery store, I can go to the polls. Guess I better cancel my delivery of groceries next week.
William Jones
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!