Too often I hear people, young and old, say voting doesn't matter because "politicians are all the same." It is puzzling that in today's America of extreme political viewpoints, anyone could really believe it doesn't matter who is elected. If you care about reproductive rights, gun violence, access to quality education, air pollution, healthcare, or Arizona’s diminishing water supply, then who is in charge at local, state, and federal level makes all the difference. If you are disenchanted because a politician promised more than s/he delivered, look at all the uncompromising opponents that s/he had to face. Think how much worse it would be if all the elected officials didn't care about any of these issues, and no progress was made on anything of real importance. You'd be living in Florida. Please vote to protect what you care about and to promote the improvements we need.