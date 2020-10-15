 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting for Integrity & Civility
As the national political discourse has moved beyond the absurd, I ask my fellow Arizonans if we can, on a local level, move past the negative partisanship and disheartening political divide poisoning our communities, our institutions, and even our homes. Let’s elect local and state officials who will bring integrity, accountability and civility to our community to replace the cheap, populist, disgraceful platforms that serve only narrow interests and cause further division and strife. In so doing, I will be voting for Rex Scott for District 1 County Supervisor and Mark Kelly for Senate. Scott has demonstrated public service and brings proven leadership (~27 years in public education as both teacher/administrator) and Kelly, a decorated war veteran, U.S. Navy captain and NASA astronaut, will be an independent voice committed to equality for ALL citizens of this state. I believe both candidates will represent our county and state with dignity and respect.

Tim Kennedy

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

