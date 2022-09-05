Letter: voting for legislature

I am hoping that voters in the coming elections take into consideration some facts about our state. Consistently, Arizona is listed near the bottom or at the bottom of several measures by which states are compared for living standards, business, health, education, etc. Since we have had a majority Republican state rule for many years, why would some of us continue to vote for the same governance that has left our state at the bottom of virtually every measure? Do voters enjoy our state being at, or near the bottom, in such things as children's education, children's and adults' health, deaths from Covid, longevity, reputation of some of our elected officials, etc.? Wouldn't it be reasonable to think that voters would want to change Arizona's governance in order to see if we could do better?