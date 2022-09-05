 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: voting for legislature

  • Comments

I am hoping that voters in the coming elections take into consideration some facts about our state. Consistently, Arizona is listed near the bottom or at the bottom of several measures by which states are compared for living standards, business, health, education, etc. Since we have had a majority Republican state rule for many years, why would some of us continue to vote for the same governance that has left our state at the bottom of virtually every measure? Do voters enjoy our state being at, or near the bottom, in such things as children's education, children's and adults' health, deaths from Covid, longevity, reputation of some of our elected officials, etc.? Wouldn't it be reasonable to think that voters would want to change Arizona's governance in order to see if we could do better?

Karen PaulsenBalch

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another RINO

I am happy to see other RINOs are taking the road I am. I am embarrassed by the noise the "Republicans" make while running for office. When I …

Letter: Discard These Crazy 8's!

Crazy Eights is a card game where the object is to be the first player to discard all their cards. Speaking as a Democrat, it's way past time …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News